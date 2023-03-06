FTX Token Reaches Market Cap of $436.43 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00005921 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $436.43 million and $8.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

