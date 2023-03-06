G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,522.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024075 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001871 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

