Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) & Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Critical Analysis

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Galapagos 0 7 0 0 2.00

Galapagos has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.47%. Given Galapagos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Sesen Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A 6.70% 5.41% Galapagos 1.13% 0.25% 0.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sesen Bio and Galapagos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $40.00 million 3.14 -$340,000.00 ($0.10) -6.17 Galapagos $573.66 million 4.23 -$122.13 million N/A N/A

Sesen Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galapagos.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

