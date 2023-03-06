Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.75. 228,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,964. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

