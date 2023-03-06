GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.75. 32,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,272,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.
GDS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.69.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
