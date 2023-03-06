GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.75. 32,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,272,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.