Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,689.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBERF remained flat at $566.07 during midday trading on Monday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $408.56 and a fifty-two week high of $647.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.73.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

