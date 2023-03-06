Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,689.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
OTCMKTS GBERF remained flat at $566.07 during midday trading on Monday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $408.56 and a fifty-two week high of $647.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.73.
Geberit Company Profile
