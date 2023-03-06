Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.96

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 132537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux Price Performance

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.