Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Genfit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $4.39 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.
Genfit Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genfit (GNFTF)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.