Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 3,078,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,958. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,170,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 4,918,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after buying an additional 3,763,764 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

