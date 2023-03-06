GICTrade (GICT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.56 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $94.56 million and approximately $28,449.91 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00423086 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.67 or 0.28597839 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95163399 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,730.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.