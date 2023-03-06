Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $328.00

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 320.59 ($3.87), with a volume of 30103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($3.90).

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.81.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

