Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Up 9.4%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.36. 36,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 148,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,805 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile



Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Stories

