Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,623 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Grab by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 109.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 136,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Grab by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 335,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grab by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,584,000 after buying an additional 6,530,705 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 679,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 279,103 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.91.

Grab Stock Down 0.3 %

Grab stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.