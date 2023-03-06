Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGMF opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Get Graphene Manufacturing Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Graphene Manufacturing Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.