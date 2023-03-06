Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.88. Grindr shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 35,157 shares changing hands.

Grindr Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67.

Insider Activity at Grindr

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindr stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Grindr Inc. ( NYSE:GRND Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

