Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $344,505.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.23. 133,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,417. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day moving average is $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

