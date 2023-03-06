Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) rose 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 216,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 44,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising five licenses (PLs) covering 133 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consists of 25 PLs located in the Limerick region.

