Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

GBOOY stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.3296 per share. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.