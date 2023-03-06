Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
GBOOY stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.3296 per share. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.