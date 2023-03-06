Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. 304,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

In other Harrow Health news, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,367.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561. 14.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.