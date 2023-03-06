Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. 304,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $20.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
