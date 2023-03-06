Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

