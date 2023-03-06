Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 121 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 3,983,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,913. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,344.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hays

Hays Company Profile

In other news, insider James Hilton bought 16,740 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £20,088 ($24,240.38). Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.