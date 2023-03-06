Hays (LON:HAS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hays Stock Up 0.2 %

LON HAS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 121 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 3,983,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,913. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 132 ($1.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hays Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider James Hilton acquired 16,740 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088 ($24,240.38). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hays

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Stories

