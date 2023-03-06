HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.98 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,016,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 188,690 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 195.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 62,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 18.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50,772 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

