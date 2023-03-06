HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

LUMO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of LUMO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 5,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The company has a market cap of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

