Head to Head Analysis: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beyond Air and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 0 1 4.00

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 268.15%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.82%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -63.60% -49.23% AngioDynamics -9.98% -0.14% -0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 201.98 -$43.18 million ($1.93) -3.03 AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.55 -$26.55 million ($0.83) -15.07

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Beyond Air on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. It operates under the Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer segments. The firm developed the LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

