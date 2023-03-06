Head-To-Head Review: Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) versus Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ – Get Rating) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destination Maternity and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.34 billion 0.46 $348.11 million $4.15 8.62

Analyst Ratings

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Destination Maternity.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Destination Maternity and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 1 5 3 0 2.22

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $49.73, suggesting a potential upside of 38.98%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than Destination Maternity.

Profitability

This table compares Destination Maternity and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 5.49% 161.81% 10.17%

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Destination Maternity on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

