Head-To-Head Survey: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL)

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $5.48 million 1.31 $3.50 million $0.82 1.45 Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.91 $3.02 billion $6.10 5.96

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 2 5 6 0 2.31

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Netcapital and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $39.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Netcapital.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 37.90% 9.99% 8.34% Synchrony Financial 17.51% 24.07% 3.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Netcapital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

