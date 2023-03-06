HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 600 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HEICO Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.62. 267,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,352. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.