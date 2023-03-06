Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 474,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.83. 15,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,992. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $671.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

