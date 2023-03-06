Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $19.90. 517,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,675 shares of company stock valued at $498,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

