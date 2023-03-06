Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.
Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance
NYSE HLF traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $19.90. 517,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.
Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,675 shares of company stock valued at $498,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Read More
