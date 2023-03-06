Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.89 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.89 or 0.00021861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $178.58 million and $291,447.10 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00038364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00219418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,359.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.11653825 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $260,312.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.