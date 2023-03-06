Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIBB. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $68.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.