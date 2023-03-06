Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.68, but opened at $49.96. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 504,973 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.