Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMX. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 688,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,107. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

