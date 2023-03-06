Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,563 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 962,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 919,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after acquiring an additional 801,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.05 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.