HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €13.60 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €13.60 ($14.47) price target from analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of LHA traded up €0.50 ($0.53) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.36 ($11.02). The stock had a trading volume of 16,634,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of €9.96 ($10.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

