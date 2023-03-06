Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $353,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Humana by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Shares of HUM opened at $500.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.96. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.