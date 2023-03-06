Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 39,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
