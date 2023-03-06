Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 39,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

