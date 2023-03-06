Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 179,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -29.38%.
HY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
