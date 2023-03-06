Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 179,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -29.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,804 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

