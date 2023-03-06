Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 651.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDMGF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Icade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. AlphaValue downgraded Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Icade from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.34.

Icade Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $48.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. Icade has a twelve month low of $48.98 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

