Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) is Portolan Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,106 shares during the quarter. Identiv comprises about 2.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 9.12% of Identiv worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Invenire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 160,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Identiv by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Identiv by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Identiv Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.