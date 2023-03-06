IDEX (IDEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.66 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

