Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 773,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Immutep Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Get Immutep alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immutep by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSKā€˜781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.