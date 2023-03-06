Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 773,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Immutep Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immutep by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

