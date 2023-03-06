Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Update

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.60. 623,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

