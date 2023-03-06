Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Update

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.60. 623,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.