India Capital Growth Fund’s (IGC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:IGC traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 118.50 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 160,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,294. The firm has a market cap of £114.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,481.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.64. India Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.68).

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

