India Capital Growth Fund’s (IGC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
India Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:IGC traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 118.50 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 160,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,294. The firm has a market cap of £114.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,481.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.64. India Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.68).
India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
