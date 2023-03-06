Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.21

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 272165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.