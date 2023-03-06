Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Buys 11,976 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) insider Nigel Boardman bought 11,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,347.20 ($31,793.41).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of AML opened at GBX 240 ($2.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.90. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85.66 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,050.50 ($12.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

