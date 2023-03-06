Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 2,615 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. 1,025,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,504. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

