Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells 35,118 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $35,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $30,899.88.

Spire Global Stock Down 0.9 %

SPIR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,213. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

