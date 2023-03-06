Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells 35,118 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $35,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $30,899.88.
Spire Global Stock Down 0.9 %
SPIR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,213. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
