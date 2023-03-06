Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 6.9 %

USPH stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.81. 152,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

